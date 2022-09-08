Bears looking for resident feedback on potential new Arlington Heights stadium

The Bears will hold its first public meeting allowing residents to give feedback on the team's potential plans in Arlington Heights.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill (WLS) -- As the Bears contemplate a move to the suburbs, they're looking for feedback from fans.

Thursday's community meeting in Arlington Heights will help gauge interest in not only a football stadium, but an entertainment district as well.

Days after the Chicago Bears unveiled ambitious renderings of a proposed stadium and entertainment district at the Arlington Park Race Track, residents will hear from the team directly Thursday.

RELATED | Bears release renderings of possible Arlington Park stadium district, seek public money for project

"I think it would be great for Arlington Heights," Arlington Heights resident Eve Swire said. "I think it would increase some traffic and I know some people are concerned about that, but I think ultimately it would be really great for the city."

The mammoth 326-acre potential development would include an enclosed stadium, shops, restaurants, office space and even a hotel.

RELATED | Chicago Bears' Soldier Field gets new Bermuda grass surface installed just in time for season opener

"Soldier Field is really inaccessible almost," Mount Prospect resident Pat D'Andrea said. "Arlington Heights obviously is close for us and assuming they do all the infrastructure build up it would be much more convenient to go to."

If completed, the team says it could have a $9.4 billion impact on the greater Chicagoland economy and lead to the creation of nearly 50,000 jobs with construction.

However, there is some pushback, with the Bears asking for public funds to construct not the stadium but for the entertainment district.

"I guess I wouldn't want public dollars used for it," Swire said. "I do think again it would be a great thing for Arlington Heights to have some establishments over there."

The bold proposal comes weeks after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed building a dome over Soldier Field in an attempt to keep the Monsters of the Midway in their longtime home.

"We've got plan B, plan C and others in the works, as well if the Bears decide they are going to abandon the City of Chicago," Lightfoot said during a press conference revealing the new plans.

Thursday's community meeting will take place at John Hersey High School from 7-9 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and attendance is first come, first serve until capacity is reached.