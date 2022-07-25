Sports

Mayor Lori Lightfoot expected to announce Soldier Field plans Monday

Announcement comes as Chicago Bears look at potential move to Arlington Heights
By Stephanie Wade
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference at Soldier Field Monday as the city tries to persuade the Chicago Bears to stay.

This comes as the Chicago Bears consider moving from Soldier Field to the site of the old Arlington Racecourse.

The Bears are wanting to build a new cutting-edge venue in Arlington Heights. Mayor Lightfoot, however, is hoping to convince the team to stay in the city.

Crain's Chicago Business reported Lightfoot is expected to propose a dome for Soldier Field. That would open up the stadium for more events year-round.

Another option, according to Crain's, would be to let the Bears go and somewhat improve the facility for its other major tenant, Chicago Fire FC, and other potential users.

The mayor previously formed a committee to look at ways to bring more people to the lakefront and Museum Campus.

Mayor Lightfoot and other city leaders will make an announcement at 2 p.m.
