Steve McMichael, Chicago Bears legend battling ALS, hospitalized in ICU

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who is battling ALS, was hospitalized Thursday night, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said McMichael was admitted unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics.

"Like the tough warrior he is, he is now awake, and his vitals are better. His wife, Misty, is at his side and is asking his fans for their prayers. 'He needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this,' Misty said."

McMichael played for the Bears from 1981 until 1993 and was part of the 1985 Super Bowl championship team.

McMichael was recently named as one of 12 candidates being considered for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame senior committee meets at the end of August to choose up to three players from the 12 finalists who will go into the Hall of Fame class of 2024.

The new inductees will be introduced before the Super Bowl.