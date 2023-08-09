Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael back home after being hospitalized in ICU, family says

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael was released from the hospital Tuesday night, his family said.

McMichael, who is battling ALS, was hospitalized in ICU last week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael is back home from the hospital, his family said.

His family said he was released from the hospital Tuesday.

He was admitted to the ICU last Thursday with sepsis and pneumonia.

McMichael, 65, has been battling ALS for more than three years now.

McMichael played for the Bears from 1981 until 1993, and was part of the 1985 Super Bowl championship team.

