Chicago Bears 2023 schedule released, tickets on sale tonight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears 2023 regular season schedule has been released.

This next season features 187match-ups, eight at home and nine on the road, and one bye week at the start of December. The schedule is as follows:

Sun., Sept. 10 against the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. (Home)

Sun., Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 12 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 24 at Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 1 against the Denver Broncos at 12 p.m. (Home)

Thu., Oct. 5 at Washington Commanders at 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings at 12 p.m. (Home)

Sun., Oct. 22 against The Las Vegas Raiders at 12 p.m. (Home)

Sun., Oct. 29 at Los Angeles Chargers at 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 5 at New Orleans Saints at 12 p.m.

Thu., Nov. 9 against the Carolina Panthers at 7:15 p.m. (Home)

Sun., Nov. 19 at Detroit Lions at 12 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 27 at Minnesota Vikings at 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 10 against the Detroit Lions at 12 p.m. (Home)

TBD* at Cleveland Browns at time TBD

Sun., Dec. 24 against the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m. (Home)

Sun., Dec. 31 against the Atlanta Falcons at 12 p.m. (Home)

Sat/Sun, Jan. 6/7 at Green Bay Packers at time TBD

Single tickets will go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster at 8:30 p.m. tonight. Visit ChicagoBears.com/Tickets to purchase them.