Chicago Bears fans back at Soldier Field for Family Fest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans kicked off the 2021 Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest outside Soldier Field Tuesday morning.The Gidley family from Hebron, Indiana couldn't wait."I'm thinking of spending time with my family and watching the Bears," Bears fan Vance Gidley said."We're the best big fans... because we love the Bears," said fan Kaylie Gidley.Last year family fest was canceled during the pandemic....but the team brought it back this yearIt's filled with live music and even pony rides for the littlest fans."This means a lot to us," Jessica Gidley said. "We've been wanting to go to this for years and without having this last year, we've been looking forward to it this year."The festivities outside Soldier Field are just a warm up for what diehards really came to see: the team.Some are setting the bar high."Hopefully a Super Bowl," said fan Elijah Keller. "Go Justin Fields by the way."The Bears family fest followed by a one and a half hour team practice. Many feel it's an escape back to normalcy."With everything going on with COVID, I was kind of scared to come out here but hey we're gonna enjoy the best day out here with the family," Bears fan Claudia Alvarez said."I've been a season ticket holder for about 20 years so the Bears are part of me and the family so it's something that we get out here any chance we get," Bears fan Reginald Wilkins said.