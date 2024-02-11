Logan Square favorite The Duplex launches special menu for Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2024 kicks off Sunday, shining the spotlight on Black-owned businesses and cuisine.

Dozens of restaurants throughout the city and suburbs are offering special deals, including Logan Square favorite, The Duplex.

The Black-owned restaurant highlights Chicago's best up-and-coming chefs, giving local culinary talent a chance to shine. Through the vision of owner Le'Qoinne Rice, what started as two ghost kitchens in downtown Chicago transformed into a modern community dining space that collaborates with rising culinary stars, featuring a duo of fresh new menus every six months.

The special menu for Black Restaurant Week includes a delicious three-course dining experience, highlighting some of the best of The Duplex's signature dishes. Diners will enjoy their choice of one appetizer, one entrée and one dessert.

Chicago Restaurant Week runs for two full weeks, ending on Sunday, February 25. To will find a full list of participating restaurants click here.