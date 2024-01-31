Valentine's Day events, Galentine's Day pop-up bars and more

Navy Pier is set to celebrate lovebirds with the biggest Valentine's Day celebration to date.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The most romantic time of the year is coming up fast.

It's time to start getting those reservations booked!

Whether you're looking for date night plans, or an anti-Valentine's night out, there are plenty of events happening the entire week.

If you're planning a romantic dinner, some Chicago restaurants are offering special menus for the occasion:

The Dearborn

The Dearborn in Chicago's Loop is offering up a number of world-class dinner specials for an evening of romance. Their Valentine's Day menu will feature options such as Canadian lobster and winter truffle risotto.

Offshore Rooftop

This heated rooftop atrium overlooks sweeping views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline. Located at Navy Pier, this restaurant offers the perfect atmosphere for a night out. Their Sweethearts Specials will be running from Feb. 14 to 17 and includes a round of bubbles and chips and dip for the table. After dinner, explore some of the free Valentine's Day activities happening at Navy Pier.

Le Sud Mediterranean Kitchen

This Roscoe Village restaurant will be festively decorated for the occasion from Feb. 8 to Feb. 18. Le Sud will feature a special menu with choices such as surf and turf for two.

YardBird

YardBird is known for its unique southern-inspired dishes. This River North spot will have a limited time Valentine's food and drink menu.

Bar Esme

This Michelin-star restaurant will be hosting a special four-course tasting on Feb. 10, 11 and 14. Dinner is priced at $75 per person. A reservation is required.

Valentine's Dinner on the SkyDeck

For something extra special, plan your dinner at the tallest building in Chicago. The experience includes champagne, a tour of Skydeck's interactive museum, a seated three-course dinner with views of the Chicago skyline and photo opportunities. Full information and tickets can be found here.

If you're looking for a fun experience:

Valentine's Day fireworks at Navy Pier

Feb. 10, 9 p.m.

Navy Pier will be putting on its first-ever free Valentine's Day fireworks show on Feb. 10. Navy Pier is offering a variety of other Valentine's Day activities starting Feb. 1, including art workshops, mixology classes, photo opportunities and more.

Crushed Heartbreak Bar

Feb. 1 through March 3

Crushed Heartbreak Bar is a limited time pop-up experience for those who are anti-Valentine's Day. Each ticket includes a welcome shot, photo ops and the opportunity to get a tarot reading. Bar and brunch tickets can be found here.

Location: Commons Club, 203 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60601

'Valentine's Day Taste-Around' at Eataly Chicago

Saturday, Feb. 10

Eataly is hosting a tasting event on the weekend before Valentine's Day. Tickets to the experience will include an array of more than 10 tasting stations, two glasses of regional Italian wine, one hand-crafted cocktail and exclusive access to customize wine glasses at a glass etching station. You can find full information and time slots on Eataly Chicago's event page.

Location: 43 E. Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60611

Candle making class with TheBurndCo

Sunday, Feb. 11

Time: The couple's class begins at noon. The Galentine's Day class begins at 2 p.m.

Get crafty with a date, or with the girls, at a candle making class hosted by TheBurndCo. A complimentary charcuterie board and chocolate-covered strawberries will be provided. This event is 21 and up, and smoke friendly.

Tickets can be found here.

Location: High Minded Events, 6615 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60626

Bottle and Bottega: Blacklight Sip 'n Paint

Feb. 14, 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Bottle and Bottega is hosting a Valentine's Day glow-in-the-dark sip and paint event. The experience starts with a 30-minute BYOB cocktail reception, leading in to a two-hour painting class. Tickets start at $42 a person.

Location: 2900 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

Live music from Brian Citro and Don Tisch

Feb. 14, 5 to 8 p.m.

Epiphany Center For the Arts is hosting an evening of jazz with live performances from Brian Citro and Don Tisch. Admission is free.

Location: 201 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60607

Cupid's Vintage Fest

Feb. 17 to 18

Find unique gifts for that special someone, or yourself, at this Valentine's Day vintage fest. Cupid's Vintage Fest is a two-day event taking place at Patio Theater in Portage Park. The event will feature hundreds of vintage, food and artisan vendors. Admission is free with an RSVP. Reserve your free ticket here.

Location: Patio Theater, 6008 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634

Candlelight Concert: Timeless Love Songs from Classic Films

Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a unique musical performance while being surrounded by the glow of candles. The Listeso String Quartet will be performing classic movie love songs in this candlelight concert. More information and tickets can be found here.

Location: Stan Mansion, 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd., Chicago, IL 60647

Teatro ZinZanni: Love Affair

Feb. 14 to 18

Enjoy a night of "cirque, comedy and cabaret" during Teatro ZinZanni's week-long celebration of love. All performances on Valentine's week will feature exclusive menu options and opportunities during the show. Tickets can be found here.

Location: 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60601