Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2022 kicks off

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Black Restaurant Week is set to return this year from Feb. 6 to Feb. 20.
It's the seventh year of Black Restaurant Week, founded by Lauran Smith, who decided that it was simply time for African American-owned food and beverage businesses to have increased visibility after realizing that there were so many in Chicago that were not heard of.
"This idea actually blossomed out of learning that a very popular restaurant in Chicago was black owned. It sparked my interest to not only patronize this particular establishment, but to also give other Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, mobile eateries, beverage companies the opportunity to have their businesses recognized on a larger scale," Smith said.
The week will feature coffee shops, soul food and vegan food among others; To see a list of participants, click here.
