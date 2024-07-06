Square Roots Festival brings the party back to Lincoln Square

Held by the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and Old Town School of Folk Music, Square Roots brings together the best that Lincoln Square has to offer--all things craft beer, live music, local restaurants and family fun.

The annual street fest has three outdoor stages, an indoor stage, interactive workshops with Old Town School of Folk Music, kids activities and local vendors for three days of summer fun with over 40,000 people in attendance. Square Roots is Friday July 12, 5-10pm; Saturday July 13, Noon-10pm; and Sunday July 14, noon-9pm.

Square Roots has been bringing an eclectic variety of incredible acts to Lincoln Avenue and the 2024 lineup is no exception. Headlining the festival are legendary LA punk rockers X, critically-acclaimed supergroup The New Pornographers, and the Big Star Quintet featuring Jody Stephens (Big Star), Jon Auer (The Posies), Chris Stamey (the dB's) and Pat Sansone & John Sirratt (Wilco). Rounding out the lineup of over 40 acts over the 3-day festival is The Nude Party, Jon Spencer, Lydia Loveless, Reyna Tropical, Finom, Alan Sparhawk, SINKANE, Jah Wobble,Waco Brothers, Dos Santos, Daniel Villareal, Cabeza De Chivo, Bethany Thomas, Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, Twin Coast, The Arab Blues and many more. Live Band Karaoke returns for 2024 along with performances from Wiggleworms and Old Town School ensembles taking the stage.

The always popular Square Roots Kids Zone will be expanded this year, taking over Leavitt St. at Sunnyside allowing for additional activities and vendors in addition to great music on the kids & family stage. New in the expanded kids zone for 2024 will be an inflatable park and an interactive kids mural experience plus more details to be announced soon. Square Roots Kid Zone is open on Saturday & Sunday from Noon-6.

Dovetail Brewery is also bringing Square Roots 2024 a new beer brewed especially for the festival: Square RootsHopfenlager. This beer will be sold exclusively at the festival and at Dovetail's Brewery and Tap Room in Ravenswood. The release party is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10th, in the week leading up to the festival.