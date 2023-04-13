Chicago Blackhawks to part ways with captain Jonathan Toews, GM announces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks will part ways with longtime captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews, GM Kyle Davidson announced Thursday.

The team announced Thursday night's game will be Toews' final game with the team.

In a statement, Davidson said, "I've had a number of conversations with Jonathan throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks and recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won't be re-signing him this offseason. Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to be able to provide the proper send off for Jonathan and our fans. He has done so much for this organization, and no matter where he plays next, we're excited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them."

Toews, 34. Has battled health issues this season and played 52 games, scoring 14 goals and 16 assists. He missed the entire 2020-21 season while he battled a chronic immune response syndrome.

The Blackhawks drafted Toews with the third overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. He made his Blackhawks debut alongside Patrick Kane in 2007-2008.

Toews quickly became the team captain and helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

In 15 seasons with the Blackhawks, Toews has scored 371 goals and 511 assists.