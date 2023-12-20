Blackhawks unveiled 'Rocky's Bar' to commemorate former chairperson Rocky Wirtz

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blackhawks fans just got another reason not to miss a home hockey match this season.

The Blackhawks have unveiled "Rocky's bar" to honor former chairperson Rocky Wirtz.

It is located in section 119 of the United Center.

The interior design of the bar pays homage to Wirtz's deep connection to his community.

Some of his favorite drinks and snacks are on the menu.

Beverages include the Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule and more.

Light appetizers include black truffle fries, house potato chips and cheese plates.

For more information you can visit United Center.com.