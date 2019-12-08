Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering seizure at Midway airport

CHICAGO -- Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at Midway Airport, according to media reports.The 21-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, died after suffering a seizure, according to TMZ.Chicago police confirmed that a 21-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at the airport about 2 a.m. after getting off a private jet. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.The cause of death was not immediately known, police said.Juice WRLD rose to fame off the back of his 2018 album "Goodbye and Good Riddance," which peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200. The lead single "Lucid Dreams" peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.