Mayor Brandon Johnson Chicago budget address expected Wednesday amid $538M gap

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will deliver his first budget address Wednesday.

The mayor is under pressure to close a $538 million budget gap, make good on his promises to invest in Chicago's working class and reshape the city's approach to public safety.

Members of the City Council are set to hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Mayor Johnson already vowed he would not increase property taxes.

His budget plan should detail how he plans to handle over 1,700 vacant positions in the Chicago Police Department and how he plans to continue to pay for the influx of migrants coming into Chicago, which is costing, so far, close to $300 million.

This spending plan will also be the first to reflect gambling revenues from Chicago's first downtown casino.

Mayor Johnson is also expected to announce the advance payments in the city's four pension funds.

Over the next few weeks, it will be followed by department and public hearings.

The City Council must approve a balanced budget by the end of this year.

Johnson came into office with big progressive promises.

He was elected with an agenda to reopen mental health clinics, help the homeless, put more investments into the South and West sides, and the list goes on.

"I think he'll put bits and pieces in. He will need to signal to the progressives that put him in office that he is still on board with their agenda," Better Government Association President David Greising said.

Greising and members of the City Council are anxious to hear how the mayor plans to pay for his agenda.

"We have rising expenses, shrinking revenues. We have to figure out how to be creative. We cannot continue to go back to taxpayers and ask for additional revenue," said Alderman Jason Ervin, who chairs the Chicago City Council Budget Committee.

While Johnson has promised not to raise property taxes, as a candidate, he proposed to find $800 million in new revenue, mainly coming from a variety of new taxes.

"So far, increasing the real estate transfer tax is the only hard number he has put up on the board," Greising said.

City Council members say the Johnson administration has not told them any details about Wednesday's budget. But, if it includes new taxes, former Finance Committee Chairman Alderman Scott Waguespack said the City Council must do its research before approving a final budget.

"My statement to him early on is, 'We need to get all those. We need to review. We need to be critical of anything you are prosing as new taxes," Waguespack said.