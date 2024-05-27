WATCH LIVE

Illinois Senate passes $53 billion state budget, advances bill to House

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 27, 2024 3:39AM
Lawmakers in the Illinois Senate passed a $53 billion state budget Sunday night and advanced it to the House as the spring legislative session ends.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Senate has passed a $53 billion state budget.

Lawmakers spent hours discussing the plan, wrapping up late Sunday night.

The bill now heads to the Illinois House, which could take up the matter after the Memorial Day holiday.

One of the main challenges for Democrats was Governor Pritzker's request for $800 million in new tax revenue.

The money would come from extra revenues on items like an increased sports wagering tax and a cap on corporate tax deductions.

Earlier this month, the governor's office warned the leaders of agencies across the state to prepare for cut-backs if lawmakers don't pass the budget.

