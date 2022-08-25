Chicago Bull release map, schedule for 1st Bulls Fest at United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bulls have released a map, schedule and additional details ahead of their first "Bulls Fest" over Labor Day Weekend.

The festival will be held the on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the United Center campus.

There will be more than 40 courts for a 3x3 basketball tournament, a stage sponsored by Michelob ULTRA for musical performances, and a "Food Truck Alley" on Madison Street.

Bulls players including Ayo Dosunmu, Javonte Green and Dalen Terry will appear for photo opportunities, the team said.

The 3x3 tournament courts will be set up in Lot C on the north side of the United Center. The tournament is open to fans aged 8 and over at all skill levels, and also includes a bracket for wheelchair basketball teams. Fans must register online by Friday, August 26.

The festival will feature live music from Sixteen Candles, the Trippin' Billies, Bulls and Power 92 DJs, and a variety show. The festival headliners are Da Brat on Saturday and G Herbo on Sunday.

For more details, visit bullsfest.com.