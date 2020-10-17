Chicago Bulls, CFD team up to teach kids about fire safety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Fire Department will hold a virtual fire safety educational program, "Take Charge of Safety," in recognition of Fire Prevention Month this October.
The program, which launched online Oct. 5, is designed for elementary-aged schoolchildren, and meant to provide "fun and instructive lessons" from public educators. In the past, program members would visit Chicago Public Schools to educate children about fire safety.
Despite the program being virtual this year, organizers are looking to keep it exciting.
"We are taking some of the most fun and engaging elements of our in-person events at schools city-wide and offering them up in an easy-to-view format for all to enjoy and learn from," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert.
As winter approaches, heaters will be utilized more often, and people will be indoors for extended periods of time.
"So we are spending more time at home. It's so important that fire safety is top of mind, so installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level and every bedroom, testing them regularly, changing the batteries every six months, and then of course, planning and practicing your escape route and having a meeting spot outside at a safe distance away from your home," said Ashley Gocken, with First Alert.
For more information about Take Charge of Safety, visit First Alert's website or the Chicago Bull's website.
