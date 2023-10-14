Fire safety tips for Fire Prevention Week

Is your home protected from fire? ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles shares fire safety tips to stay prepared during national Fire Prevention Week.

39% of Americans unplug smoke detectors; almost 1 in 5 forget to plug them back in, study finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick fire safety tip for Fire Prevention Week.

Smoke detectors can save lives, but according to a study from All Star Home, 39% of Americans have unplugged their smoke detectors at some point and almost 1 in 5 forgot to plug them back in.

The National Fire Protection Association says to remember to test smoke alarms every month and replace batteries once a year.

You should also install fire extinguishers in a place that's easy to see and access, and keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.

Always have a fire escape plan to stay prepared.

It is also a good time to remember that The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and other safety experts say that every home should also have a carbon monoxide alarm.