Car crashes into building in Englewood, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a building Wednesday on the city's South Side.

The crash happened near 72nd and South Racine Avenue.

Significant damage to a building could be seen at the location.

The Chicago Fire Department said no one in the vehicle needed to go to the hospital.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

No further information was available.