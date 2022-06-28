Chicago carjacking leads to Streeterville crash; 3 in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three suspects are in custody following a carjacking and crash in the city's Streeterville neighborhood Monday.Police said the three suspect approached a 40-year-old woman near Fullerton and Clark and pulled her out of her Audi Q5 to take the vehicle. They then fled eastbound on Fullerton to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.When the suspects saw an unmarked police car they tried to jump the embankment onto inner Lake Shore Drive to avoid a traffic jam, police said. They ran a red light, struck a red Toyota Corolla, then fled on foot.Police said officers gave chase and took all three into custody. They were being questioned Monday evening.Police did not say if the driver of the Toyota was injured in the crash.An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.