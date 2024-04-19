Chicago man pleads guilty in 2020 police chase, crash that left mother of 6 dead on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old Chicago man pleaded guilty Thursday in a 2020 Chicago police chase and crash that killed a 37-year-old mother of six.

Marcel Oliver pleaded guilty to vehicular hijacking and reckless vehicular homicide, court documents show.

He received a six-year sentence for the carjacking and 14 consecutive years for the reckless homicide charge.

A Chicago police squad car hit Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez' vehicle during a chase on the night of June 3, 2020, in Lakeview.

Oliver was initially charged with murder in Francisco-Martinez' death, as he led police on the chase across the city that led to the crash, according to CPD.

Oliver, who lived in Fernwood, was driving a dark-colored Jeep about 8:15 p.m. near 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue when officers noticed it was possibly wanted for several crimes in the nearby suburbs, police said. They tried to curb the Jeep in the 9400-block of South Union Avenue, but it took off and led police on a chase into Irving Park on the Northwest Side. Oliver's car allegedly reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

He crashed the Jeep near Irving Park Road and Keystone Avenue and ran to a nearby gas station, where he stole an idling 2016 Nissan SUV at 9:54 p.m., police said. He left the gas station and took off east on Irving Park Road with police in pursuit.

While chasing the Nissan with their sirens activated, a marked squad car slammed into a Ford Explorer traveling north on Ashland Avenue, police said. The driver, Francisco-Martinez, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she died.

Her family said she was on her way home from her first day at a new job.

The squad car spun out and and hit a Hummer stopped at the red light, police said. The Hummer's driver, a 62-year-old man, and two passengers, a 29- and 44-year-old woman, were all taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Two officers were injured in the crash, as well, and were in fair condition, police said.

Oliver drove the stolen Nissan back to the South Side before crashing into a pole in Bridgeport, police said. He tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody at 10:13 p.m. in the 800-block of West Pershing Road. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Illinois State Police had said the Jeep was wanted in connection with at least one homicide.

The Chicago City Council approved a $15 million settlement with Francisco-Martinez' estate in 2022.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

