Chicago carjacking: Woman, 71, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 71-year-old woman was carjacked in Logan Square Thursday night, Chicago police said.The woman was parking her Nissan Versa in the 2400-block of North Sacramento Avenue at about 11:01 p.m. when police said a dark-colored sedan pulled behind her.A man got out, showed a handgun and pulled the woman out of the car while a second suspect fled in the sedan the suspects arrived in, police said.The woman was not injured in the carjacking.No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.