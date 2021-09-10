Chicago carjacking: Woman, 71, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 71-year-old woman was carjacked in Logan Square Thursday night, Chicago police said.
The woman was parking her Nissan Versa in the 2400-block of North Sacramento Avenue at about 11:01 p.m. when police said a dark-colored sedan pulled behind her.
A man got out, showed a handgun and pulled the woman out of the car while a second suspect fled in the sedan the suspects arrived in, police said.
The woman was not injured in the carjacking.
No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
