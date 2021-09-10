Chicago carjacking: Woman, 71, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 71-year-old woman was carjacked in Logan Square Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The woman was parking her Nissan Versa in the 2400-block of North Sacramento Avenue at about 11:01 p.m. when police said a dark-colored sedan pulled behind her.

RELATED: Chicago carjacking victim says she's on hook for thieves' speeding ticket

A man got out, showed a handgun and pulled the woman out of the car while a second suspect fled in the sedan the suspects arrived in, police said.

The woman was not injured in the carjacking.

RELATED: Chicago police warn of 'bump-and-run' carjacking tactic, where criminals rear-end victims

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squarechicago crimecarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
What it was like at Ground Zero on 9/11
Chicago area ceremonies to mark 9/11 attacks
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
Man missing after falling out of canoe on Fox Lake
Mail carrier safety concerns prompts changes, possibly delivery delays
Taco Bell wants used sauce packets back so it can reuse them
Show More
Fund to provide $500 to eligible CPS families
O'Hare modernization project finished after 16 years
Chicago Weather: Great day Friday
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
IDES offering appointments at only 1 Chicago location
More TOP STORIES News