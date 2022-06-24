Chicago carjacking: 2 in custody after Edgewater carjackers crash into fire hydrant, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after a rideshare driver was carjacked in the Edgewater neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
The 65-year-old rideshare driver was sitting in his vehicle in the 1400-block of west Foster Avenue at about 12:27 a.m. when police said two male suspects approached.
One suspect took out a gun and told the victim to get out of the car, which he did, police said. They then fled in the victim's Hyundai sedan.
A short time later, the carjackers crashed into a fire hydrant in the 1600-block of West Thorndale Avenue and were taken into custody, police said.
No one was injured and charges against the suspects are pending, police said.
