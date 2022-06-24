Chicago carjacking: 2 in custody after Edgewater carjackers crash into fire hydrant, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after a rideshare driver was carjacked in the Edgewater neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.The 65-year-old rideshare driver was sitting in his vehicle in the 1400-block of west Foster Avenue at about 12:27 a.m. when police said two male suspects approached.One suspect took out a gun and told the victim to get out of the car, which he did, police said. They then fled in the victim's Hyundai sedan.A short time later, the carjackers crashed into a fire hydrant in the 1600-block of West Thorndale Avenue and were taken into custody, police said.No one was injured and charges against the suspects are pending, police said.