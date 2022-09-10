Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was seriously hurt after she was dragged during a carjacking in Chicago's West Loop over the weekend is pleading for help to find her missing dog.
Liliana Palacios told police she confronted a man who was sitting in her vehicle on Saturday near Van Buren and Aberdeen.
During a struggle, he drove off with the woman hanging on in the passenger's seat.
Palacios said police found her car and personal belongings, but her dog - who was in the car - is still missing. Now, she's making a plea to get her dog back.
"I decided to get a dog because I was living by myself, to have some company," Palacios said. "Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
At last check, police had not made any arrests.