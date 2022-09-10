WATCH LIVE

Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
10 minutes ago
A woman who was dragged during a carjacking in Chicago's West Loop over the weekend is pleading for help to find her missing dog.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was seriously hurt after she was dragged during a carjacking in Chicago's West Loop over the weekend is pleading for help to find her missing dog.

Liliana Palacios told police she confronted a man who was sitting in her vehicle on Saturday near Van Buren and Aberdeen.

During a struggle, he drove off with the woman hanging on in the passenger's seat.

Palacios said police found her car and personal belongings, but her dog - who was in the car - is still missing. Now, she's making a plea to get her dog back.

"I decided to get a dog because I was living by myself, to have some company," Palacios said. "Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."

At last check, police had not made any arrests.

