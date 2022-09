Chicago crime: Dog missing after woman carjacked in West Loop with pet still inside, police say

A woman is recovering after she was dragged during a carjacking in Chicago's West Loop. Her dog, that was inside the vehicle, is also missing.

The woman told police she confronted a man who was sitting in her vehicle Saturday, near Van Buren and Aberdeen. During a struggle, he drove off with the woman hanging on in the passenger seat.

She managed to get out after a few blocks

The suspect drove off with the woman's vehicle and her dog, which hasn't been seen since.