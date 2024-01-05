Man crashes after carjacking attempt in Jefferson Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man crashed his SUV during an attempted carjacking in Jefferson Park Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The 38-year-old victim was driving his Ford SUV north on Central Avenue at about 11:58 p.m. when police said two armed male suspects attempted to stop him and take his SUV.

Police said the man accelerated and crashed into a guardrail in the 5600-block of West Goodman Street. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

