Man charged after carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan: Chicago police

Deshawn Singleton is accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 40-year-old woman about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500-block of South State Street, between Guaranteed Rate Field and Chicago Police Department headquarters, and then crashing the car in the 5000-block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to CPD.
The SUV was left hanging on the edge of the break wall near 51st Street.
He then battered and robbed a 26-year-old man who tried to help him, Chicago police said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
He also allegedly tried to carjack a 44-year-old man, but was unsuccessful, and reportedly tried to disarm a responding police officer.
He was arrested just after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100-block of South Hyde Park Boulevard.
Singleton was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, attempted vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery or strangling, aggravated battery in a public place and attempting to disarm a peace officer.
He's due in court Thursday.
