Chicago carjacking: 1 in custody after bump-and-run car theft on Near South Side

A man was inside his black Porsche sedan waiting at a light in the 2500-block of South State Street at about 10:30 a.m. when police said he was bumped from behind by a green truck.
The man went to exchange information with the driver of the green truck when the suspect jumped into the victim's Porsche and drove off, police said.
The man was not injured, police said. One person is in custody and charges are pending, police said.
