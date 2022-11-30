WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: 19 cars vandalized in Rogers Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 11:15AM
Nearly 20 vehicles were vandalized on Howard Street in Rogers Park Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some car owners will have a rough morning after ,Chicago police said more than a dozen cars were vandalized in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday, police said.

Chicago police responded to the 2100-block of West Howard Street at about 1:09 a.m. and found 19 vehicles with broken side mirrors.

No one is in custody, police said.

