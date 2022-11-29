Chicago holding community meeting Tuesday on temporary casino at Medinah Temple

The city and officials with Bally's will hold a community meeting Tuesday on a temporary casino at the Medinah Temple.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago hosts a community meeting Tuesday about the proposed temporary Chicago casino.

The casino would be at the Medinah Temple at 600 North Wabash Ave.

The temporary site would operate while a permanent casino is being built in the River West neighborhood.

Representatives for the city and Bally's Corporation will give project updates, including information on traffic and safety.

The meeting is at the Voco Hotel on West Wolf Point Plaza. It starts at 6 p.m.