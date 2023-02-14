Chicago casino: Bally's, City Colleges of Chicago team up for table games dealer training

In their final meeting of 2022, the Chicago City Council cleared the way both for the Bally's casino and a CTA Red Line expansion.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bally's will team up with City Colleges of Chicago this spring to train people for careers as casino dealers.

Bally's expects to hire hundreds of table game dealers before it opens the city's first casino.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said they'll be good paying jobs that can give people a foothold in the gaming and hospitality industry.

To kick off the registration process, Bally's will host a series of informational session where interested candidates can meet the management team, learn more about the career opportunities and get registration information for upcoming classes.

These are the upcoming session dates and locations:

Friday, February 17: Harold Washington College, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 21: Malcolm X College, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday, February 23: Jesse White Community Center, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 25: Bally's Chicago Administrative Office. 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Monday, February 27: Harry S. Truman College, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 28: Olive-Harvey College, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will also be additional neighborhood informational sessions in the South and West Sides.

Anyone aged 21 and over can RSVP for the session and get more details at www.BallysChicago.com

Questions can also be sent to HR@BallysChicago.com