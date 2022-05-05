casino

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce final pick for Chicago casino

Bally's proposal calls for casino at Chicago and Halsted in River West
By
Mayor Lightfoot to announce final pick for Chicago casino

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce Thursday the final selection for a Chicago casino.

The decision comes just days after Mayor Lightfoot pushed back on reports that a decision had already been made.

Several reports have said the Bally's casino plan will win final approval, but Mayor Lightfoot never confirmed. The Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday that the company's CEO arrived in Chicago to meet with the mayor.

The development would replace the Chicago Tribune printing plant in River West.

RELATED: Aldermen on special committee raise concerns about Bally's, Rivers, Hard Rock casino finalists

Bally's plan not only includes a casino, but also a 3,000 seat theater, a Chicago sports museum, restaurants and more.

The other two finalists for a casino were the Rivers 78 just southwest of Roosevelt and Clark, and the Hard Rock Chicago just across DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Soldier Field.

So if Bally's is picked, what's next?

The Chicago City Council must first approve the decision, then the Illinois Gaming Board has the final say.

If it is approved, Bally's plan would be to open a temporary casino on the site by 2023, and the permanent casino would open in 2026.

