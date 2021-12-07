sailing

Chicago to host 2022 US Sail Grand Prix on Lake Michigan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

United States Sail Grand Prix is coming to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United States Sail Grand Prix is coming to Chicago in 2022, featuring crazy-fast catamarans zooming around on Lake Michigan.

The global professional sailing league has selected Chicago as one of just seven cities in the world that gets to be a part of the event on June 18 and 19.

Kara Bachman, of the Chicago Sports Commission, and Marilynn Gardner, CEO of Navy Pier, joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us more about the 2022 summer event.

For anyone who remembers the America's Cup race that was held in Chicago in 2016, this one will be on an even bigger scale.

Ten teams will race on F50 catamarans that can hit highway speeds of nearly 60 mph!

With the Chicago skyline as the backdrop, event organizers said they expect thousands of fans to watch from Navy Pier and the Lake Michigan shoreline.

For more information, watch the video attached.

Tickets will go on sale in early 2022. Fans can subscribe for the latest news at www.sailgp.com to receive updates about tickets and further U.S. Sail Grand Prix Chicago at Navy Pier announcements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonavy pierboatingnavy piersailingu.s. & worldlake michigan
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAILING
Luxurious yachting adventure awaits along the Jersey Shore
Race to Mackinac returns on Lake Michigan
Tall ship Windy sails Chicago River to port at Navy Pier
1st Hispanic Commodore of Chicago Yacht Club reflects on tenure
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News