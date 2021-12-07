Chicago to host 2022 US Sail Grand Prix on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United States Sail Grand Prix is coming to Chicago in 2022, featuring crazy-fast catamarans zooming around on Lake Michigan.
The global professional sailing league has selected Chicago as one of just seven cities in the world that gets to be a part of the event on June 18 and 19.
Kara Bachman, of the Chicago Sports Commission, and Marilynn Gardner, CEO of Navy Pier, joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us more about the 2022 summer event.
For anyone who remembers the America's Cup race that was held in Chicago in 2016, this one will be on an even bigger scale.
Ten teams will race on F50 catamarans that can hit highway speeds of nearly 60 mph!
With the Chicago skyline as the backdrop, event organizers said they expect thousands of fans to watch from Navy Pier and the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Tickets will go on sale in early 2022. Fans can subscribe for the latest news at www.sailgp.com to receive updates about tickets and further U.S. Sail Grand Prix Chicago at Navy Pier announcements.
