Chicago Catholic school donates 'blessing bags' to homeless in honor of Lent

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at a Catholic grade school wanted to do something positive for Lent, so they launched an effort to help the homeless.

Students, staff and parents at Saint Richard's on South Kostner Avenue packed more than 180 "blessing bags."

The bags were filled with water, Gatorade, snacks, socks, gloves, wipes and other essentials.

There's also a message in each bag of hope and love.

The bags were then donated to Southwest Chicago Homeless Services and the Southwest Collective.
