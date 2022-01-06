Chicago police searching for boy, 7, allegedly abducted by mother from Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a 7-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his mother Wednesday afternoon.CPD said the mother was armed with a gun.It happened on the 1300-block of South Damen Avenue in the Illinois Medical District just before 4:20 p.m.Chicago police said 7-year-old Massiah Vaughn was grabbed by his mother, Lorraine Smith, who was armed with a gun, and taken to an unknown location.Smith isn't Vaughn's legal guardian, and Chicago police said she should be considered armed dangerous.She is known to frequent the areas of the 11th, Harrison, and 15th, Austin, Districts, as well as Maywood.Vaughn is described as 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 126 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Smith is described as 31-years-old, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and long red hair.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Area Three police at (312)744-8266 or 911.