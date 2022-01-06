child abduction

Chicago police searching for boy, 7, allegedly abducted by mother from Illinois Medical District

Chicago boy missing: Mother is not child's legal guardian, CPD says
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother abducted boy, 7, at gunpoint: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a 7-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his mother Wednesday afternoon.

CPD said the mother was armed with a gun.

It happened on the 1300-block of South Damen Avenue in the Illinois Medical District just before 4:20 p.m.

Chicago police said 7-year-old Massiah Vaughn was grabbed by his mother, Lorraine Smith, who was armed with a gun, and taken to an unknown location.

RELATED: Wheeling homicide: Missing toddler's body found in Hammond pond after mom's murder

Smith isn't Vaughn's legal guardian, and Chicago police said she should be considered armed dangerous.

She is known to frequent the areas of the 11th, Harrison, and 15th, Austin, Districts, as well as Maywood.

Vaughn is described as 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 126 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Smith is described as 31-years-old, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and long red hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Area Three police at (312)744-8266 or 911.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoillinois medical districtchild abductionchicago crimeabductiongun violencemissing boychicago violencemissing children
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABDUCTION
Missing Wheeling toddler's body found in pond after mom's murder
Mom found murdered in Wheeling home; toddler missing, police say
Kidnapped North Carolina teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok signal
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
TOP STORIES
CPS school canceled for 2nd day after CTU vote for remote learning
Illinois DCFS worker fatally stabbed while visiting home with 6 kids
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
Visitation held for fallen Chicago firefighter: 'Everybody loved him'
Chicago businesses pushing back return to work plans amid COVID surge
Woman, 20, shot and killed while sitting in car in West Pullman
Illinois reports record high 32,279 new COVID cases, 80 deaths
Show More
Blood donations crucial for people with sickle cell anemia
Hawaii changes COVID-19 travel requirements for visitors
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia after initial COVID exemption
Memories of US Capitol riot still vivid for IL reps on House floor
More TOP STORIES News