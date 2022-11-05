Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.
The holiday market has unveiled this year's annual souvenir mugs.
It includes iconic landmarks from the markets in Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville and Aurora.
RELATED: Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
There's also a non-alcoholic beverage mug, adding on to the penguin series in its third year.
The Christkindlmarket is also bringing back its annual hand-painted glass ornament.
The Christkindlmarkets open November 18.