WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:49AM
EMBED <>More Videos

If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.

The holiday market has unveiled this year's annual souvenir mugs.

It includes iconic landmarks from the markets in Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville and Aurora.

RELATED: Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market

There's also a non-alcoholic beverage mug, adding on to the penguin series in its third year.

The Christkindlmarket is also bringing back its annual hand-painted glass ornament.

The Christkindlmarkets open November 18.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.