Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.

The holiday market has unveiled this year's annual souvenir mugs.

It includes iconic landmarks from the markets in Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville and Aurora.

There's also a non-alcoholic beverage mug, adding on to the penguin series in its third year.

The Christkindlmarket is also bringing back its annual hand-painted glass ornament.

The Christkindlmarkets open November 18.