When does Christmas music start? Chicago station schedules 'major' announcement Tuesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas music could be returning to Chicago's airwaves soon after 93.9 LITE FM changed its logo on its website and social pages to red and green colors.

93.9 LITE FM Program Director Mick Lee said in a statement that those changes "can only mean one thing... Big holiday news!"

The station is advertising a "major" Christmas tunes announcement from Melissa Forman scheduled for 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

"We can't wait to celebrate our 21st year with you as Chicago's Christmas Music Station...so we hope you'll be listening!" Lee said in a statement.

Last year, the station began playing holiday music on Nov. 6 to uplift listeners during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
