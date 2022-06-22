bike lanes

Ordinance proposal would expand city's ability to tow vehicles blocking Chicago bike lanes

Whether biking to work or for pleasure, vehicles parked in bike lanes can be hazardous to riders
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago alderman wants to tow vehicles blocking bike lanes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago alderman is expected to introduce a new ordinance to make bike lanes safer on Wednesday.

The ordinance would expand the city's ability to immediately tow any vehicles that are blocking bike lanes.

SEE MORE: Chicago crash that killed 3-year-old girl in Uptown was preventable, safety advocates say

This comes after a 3-year-old girl was killed in a bike crash in Uptown earlier this month.

Her family said a truck was blocking the bike lane.

Nonprofit advocacy group Ride Illinois gave some tips Wednesday about safely sharing the roads this summer.

Tips for driving safely around people on bikes


- Slow down when driving near bicyclists

- Give at least 3 feet of space when passing a bicyclist

- Avoid parking or driving in bike lanes

- Yield right-of-way to a bicyclist the same as other vehicles

- Do not honk at or harass bicyclists

Tips for biking safely near motorist vehicles


- Ride on the right side, in the same direction as traffic

- Be visible and predictable

- Communicate with other road users (ex. Use biking hand signals)

- Ride as far to the right as practicable

- Use lights when biking at night

