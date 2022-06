Ordinance proposal would expand city's ability to tow vehicles blocking Chicago bike lanes

Tips for driving safely around people on bikes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago alderman is expected to introduce a new ordinance to make bike lanes safer on Wednesday.The ordinance would expand the city's ability to immediately tow any vehicles that are blocking bike lanes.This comes after a 3-year-old girl was killed in a bike crash in Uptown earlier this month.Her family said a truck was blocking the bike lane.Nonprofit advocacy group Ride Illinois gave some tips Wednesday aboutthis summer.- Slow down when driving near bicyclists- Give at least 3 feet of space when passing a bicyclist- Avoid parking or driving in bike lanes- Yield right-of-way to a bicyclist the same as other vehicles- Do not honk at or harass bicyclists- Ride on the right side, in the same direction as traffic- Be visible and predictable- Communicate with other road users (ex. Use biking hand signals)- Ride as far to the right as practicable- Use lights when biking at nightFor more information, click here