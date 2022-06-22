Ordinance proposal would expand city's ability to tow vehicles blocking Chicago bike lanes

The ordinance would expand the city's ability to immediately tow any vehicles that are blocking bike lanes.
This comes after a 3-year-old girl was killed in a bike crash in Uptown earlier this month.
Her family said a truck was blocking the bike lane.
Nonprofit advocacy group Ride Illinois gave some tips Wednesday about safely sharing the roads this summer.
Tips for driving safely around people on bikes
- Slow down when driving near bicyclists
- Give at least 3 feet of space when passing a bicyclist
- Avoid parking or driving in bike lanes
- Yield right-of-way to a bicyclist the same as other vehicles
- Do not honk at or harass bicyclists
Tips for biking safely near motorist vehicles
- Ride on the right side, in the same direction as traffic
- Be visible and predictable
- Communicate with other road users (ex. Use biking hand signals)
- Ride as far to the right as practicable
- Use lights when biking at night
