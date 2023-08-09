Augusta Blvd. safety improvement project completed in Ukrainian Village, West Town

A project make a portion of Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Village and West Town safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.

The Complete Streets project, which spans from Western to Milwaukee, includes new protected bike lanes, a lowered speed limit, and intersections that increase visibility for people walking and biking, and shortened distances for pedestrian crossing.

First Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata said the project connects to other safe infrastructure in the city.

Ald. La Spata and Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi unveiled the completed project Wednesday afternoon.