Vehicle wanted in hit-and-run crash that critically injured 18-year-old biker in Portage Park: CPD

30th Ward Ald. Ruth Cruz said drivers often blow through stop signs in Portage Park, Chicago, where a biker was injured in a hit-and-run on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old bicyclist was struck and critically injured by a car on the Northwest Side on Friday evening.

It happened in the Portage Park neighborhood's 3800 block of North Long Avenue.

Chicago policed issued a community alert with a picture of a black Jeep Wrangler believed to be involved in the crash that critically injured the 18-year-old man.

Just a few blocks away, at Long and Waveland, sits a ghost bike in honor of 16-year-old Josh Anleu, a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a car last October.

"We have to make sure we show up for the community," said 30th Ward Ald. Ruth Cruz.

Cruz said drivers often blow through stop signs in that neighborhood, and that she plans to meet with the Chicago Department of Transportation this week to discuss traffic calming measures such as installing speed bumps or bumping out intersections to encourage drivers to slow down.

"I understand that, at points, the community is like, 'You're not moving as fast as we would like to,' and that's the frustration I share, but there are processes in place. There's funding in place we have to consider," Cruz said.

Bicyclist Warren Ayen says any changes would be welcome. He said it can be risky going for a bike ride on some of Chicago's streets.

"Our roads are designed just for cars. They should not be designed just for cars. There should be more bike lanes. They should be more protected," Ayen said.

Ayen said in the meantime, he's doing what he can to stay safe and hopes conditions improve so that fewer bicyclists are in harm's way.

