Aldermen to propose pilot program making city crews responsible for shoveling snow from sidewalks

Several Chicago aldermen will voice their support for a proposed ordinance requiring city crews to shovel snow from sidewalks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Your days of shoveling sidewalks may end, if you live in Chicago.

Aldermen will consider Wednesday a measure making it the city's job to clear the walkway.

There is no snow in the forecast for Chicago Wednesday, but the issue of shoveling is top of mind and top of the agenda for several City Council members and mobility advocates who believe the city should plow snow and ice covered sidewalks at the taxpayer's expense.

Several Chicago City Council members plan to introduce an ordinance at City Hall Wednesday directing the Department of Transportation and the Department of Streets and Sanitation to identify specific corridors to test a Chicago Plow The Sidewalks" pilot program with about $750,000 set aside for the project.

Property owners can be fined for not shoveling their sidewalks. Supporters of the proposal say that legal obligation is often ignored and rarely enforced. They say that means hundreds of thousands of people with mobility and vision challenges have to stay inside for fear of falling.

A group supporting the ordinance plans to hold a news conference at City Hall.