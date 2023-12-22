Chicago teen Erin Polk fulfills childhood dream, opens Erin's Cup coffee shop in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago 17-year-old has fulfilled a childhood dream and opened her own coffee shop in Morgan Park.

Erin's Cup was a dream Erin Polk manifested at just 2 years old. Now, 15 years later, it's a reality.

From concept to design, Erin's Cup is all Polk's idea and hard work. At her age she can't legally be there every day, but works hard with her partner Khale Hunter, who covers her during the school week while she covers the weekends.

As a child, her family said, she just couldn't stop asking for coffee.

"We'll get Erin a cup, we'll get Erin a cup. And there is how 'Erin's Cup.' She wanted a cup of coffee at a coffee house," said mother Heidi Polk.

The De La Salle Institute honor roll student said her shop has only been open a month but is already bringing in regular customers.

"If you come here, we'll know you by name. Everybody is very close knit, it's like family right here," she said.

Customers like Ald. Ronnie Mosley and Yuanita Hampton already have go-to drinks.

"Macchiato, lemonade refresher is great, the chai tea is great," said Mosley.

"Hazelnut coffee," said Hampton.

But Polk's favorite is their drink of the month, a peppermint mocha.

Her business is setting the tone for other teens in the neighborhood as well.

"Here we have a budding young entrepreneur. This is what our community has cultivated, prayed for and worked for," Ald. Mosley said.

"I'm telling you as soon as you take that first step forward, you're gonna - it's going to be so rewarding," said Polk.

You can visit Erin's Cup at 1212 West 111th Street in Morgan Park.