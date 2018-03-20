Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody

Carlyle Calhoun, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting a suspect being held in police custody. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A veteran Chicago police officer was charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a suspect who was in custody at a local hospital.

Officer Carlyle Calhoun, 46, is accused of twice performing sexual acts on a male suspect in police custody on Feb. 3 at St. Bernard Hospital. His police powers were stripped shortly after the accusations and now the Chicago

Police Department is moving to suspend him without pay.

He was arrested on Monday and appeared in Bond Court Tuesday afternoon. He was ordered held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Prior to the assaults, the suspect was being held on a misdemeanor charge at the District 6 station when he made suicidal comments. Calhoun and another officer transported the suspect to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

When Calhoun was alone with the suspect, he allegedly performed the sexual act on the victim while he was in the hospital room and had his left hand and left foot handcuffed. He then assaulted the victim again in a bathroom down the hall, prosecutors said. Calhoun also allegedly took photos of the acts.

The victim immediately told hospital staff when it happened, and DNA and photos from Calhoun's cellphone corroborated the story, prosecutors said.

Calhoun, a 10-year CPD officer, was charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault/force and one felony count of official misconduct/forbidden act, according to the Cook County State's Attorneys Office.

If convicted, Calhoun faces 15 - 45 years in prison.
