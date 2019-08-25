Chicago officer credited with saving man's life in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is being credited with saving a man's life in the Gold Coast neighborhood after he reportedly overdosed on drugs Saturday morning.The man was found on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Clark.Field Training Officer Trysha Solis performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived and gave the man an overdose reversal drug, Narcan.The man was rushed to the hospital.Officer Solis said she's happy to give back to the city she grew up in.Both her parents were also Chicago police officers.