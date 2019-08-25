Chicago officer credited with saving man's life in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is being credited with saving a man's life in the Gold Coast neighborhood after he reportedly overdosed on drugs Saturday morning.

The man was found on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Clark.

Field Training Officer Trysha Solis performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived and gave the man an overdose reversal drug, Narcan.

The man was rushed to the hospital.

Officer Solis said she's happy to give back to the city she grew up in.

Both her parents were also Chicago police officers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gold coastoverdosechicago police departmentnarcan
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dangerous conditions in Lake Michigan keep triathletes on solid ground
WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue victims from rollover crash on Bishop Ford
14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
Viral box jump teen completes triathlon
Flower shop manager struck by stray bullet
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Show More
Parents accused of assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
Pritzker signs bill banning smoking in vehicles with minors
Hoops for Hope raises thousands of dollars to fight cancer
'Humiliating': Homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
More TOP STORIES News