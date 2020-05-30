Coronavirus

Chicago city events including Taste of Chicago, Air and Water Show, Jazz Fest canceled through Labor Day

Chicago Jazz Festival in 2015 (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The entire slate of city special summer events have been canceled through Sept. 7, or Labor Day, the city announced Friday, as the state and city continue to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cancellations include the Chicago House Music Conference and Festival, Chicago Gospel Music Festival, Chicago Blues Festival, Chicago SummerDance, Taste of Chicago, the Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago Jazz Festival, as well as most of the summer programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago Cultural Center and in Millennium Park.

RELATED: Chicago event cancellations, facility and school closures during COVID-19 pandemic

Other festivals, parades, concerts and athletic events that obtained special event permits from the city have also been canceled, and some of those cancellations have already been announced, the city said.

Millennium Park, the Cultural Center, the Clarke House Museum, Expo 72 and the City Gallery in the Water Tower remain closed to the public until further notice as well, though they are expected to gradually reopen in limited capacity as Phase 3 continues.

Chicago City Markets will reopen in June and July to increase neighborhood access to fresh and healthy food. Precautions will be in place to encourage social distancing and to protect customers and vendors.

Maxwell Street Market will also return in July on select dates, the city said.

The city said a slate of more than 150 new and reimagined summer events will be put on, including at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts, farmers markets and community meals for frontline workers. Programs will also support the local music industry during the Year of Chicago Music, which has been extended in 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooplive musiccoronavirus chicagochicago air and water showcoronavirusmillennium parktaste of chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 117K COVID-19 cases
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
Some tips for having a wedding in the age of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
Chicagoans march in Loop to protest George Floyd's killing
Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Healthcare 'superheroes' share their COVID-19 stories
Are COVID-19 surcharges legal? Chicago business faces criticism for new fee
Businesses invite farmers, food producers indoors
Show More
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
South Chicago shooting leaves 2 teens dead, police say
What to expect when dining outdoors in Illinois
Chicago to shut down streets for outdoor dining, pedestrians
Officer accused in Floyd's death shot 2 in his career
More TOP STORIES News