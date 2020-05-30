Chicago city events including Taste of Chicago, Air and Water Show, Jazz Fest canceled through Labor Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The entire slate of city special summer events have been canceled through Sept. 7, or Labor Day, the city announced Friday, as the state and city continue to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Cancellations include the Chicago House Music Conference and Festival, Chicago Gospel Music Festival, Chicago Blues Festival, Chicago SummerDance, Taste of Chicago, the Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago Jazz Festival, as well as most of the summer programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago Cultural Center and in Millennium Park.Other festivals, parades, concerts and athletic events that obtained special event permits from the city have also been canceled, and some of those cancellations have already been announced, the city said.Millennium Park, the Cultural Center, the Clarke House Museum, Expo 72 and the City Gallery in the Water Tower remain closed to the public until further notice as well, though they are expected to gradually reopen in limited capacity as Phase 3 continues.Chicago City Markets will reopen in June and July to increase neighborhood access to fresh and healthy food. Precautions will be in place to encourage social distancing and to protect customers and vendors.Maxwell Street Market will also return in July on select dates, the city said.The city said a slate of more than 150 new and reimagined summer events will be put on, including at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts, farmers markets and community meals for frontline workers. Programs will also support the local music industry during the Year of Chicago Music, which has been extended in 2021.