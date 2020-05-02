Mayor Lightfoot threatens citations, jail time after police break up house parties across Chicago

With the weekend bringing warm weather, Mayor Lightfoot said Chicago police broke up gatherings of 50-150 people on Friday night.
She said authorities are aware of more parties and gatherings planned for Saturday night.
"This frankly doesn't come as a surprise, given the warm weather. We've all been cooped up. We all miss our friends, and we all want to go outside and gather in groups," Lightfoot said during a Saturday press conference. "However, those aspirations simply cannot become a reality in the middle of a pandemic."
She said those desires are no excuse for breaking the law and refusing to follow the stay-at-home order.
"We will shut you down, we will cite you, and if we need to, we will arrest you and we will take you to jail," Lightfoot said.
The mayor said she refuses to allow any individuals to upend the progress the city has made to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Lightfoot and Chicago police are asking residents to anonymously submit tips about any house parties at cpdtip.com.
The notice of enforcement comes a week after a viral video reportedly showing a large house party on Chicago's West Side drew outrage across the country.
Earlier this week, Chicago police confirmed the party took place at a home in the city's Galewood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene and dispersed about 50 people, shutting down the event, according to CPD.
Lightfoot called the party "reckless" and "utterly unacceptable," while Chicago police have warned of their commitment to disperse crowds, issue citations or even arrest people.