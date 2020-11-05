coronavirus chicago

COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on city's coronavirus response

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

The mayor will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

The update comes nearly one week after new restrictions on restaurants and bars took effect in the city. Those same restrictions are now in place across Illinois due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

I-TEAM: Chicago restaurants want to see data proving they're causing COVID-19 cases surge
EMBED More News Videos

Facing another shutdown that could cause permanent closures, restaurant and bar owners are demanding public officials prove they're causing the spike in COVID-19 cases.



As part of the restrictions, indoor service for bars and restaurants is banned and outdoor service must end by 11 p.m.

Bars and restaurants can sell alcohol until 11 p.m. and alcohol can be sold at liquor stores and grocery stores until 9 p.m.

RELATED: Are restaurant igloos, greenhouses and tents safer than dining indoors? Doctor weighs in
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago infectious disease doctor Dr. Richard Novak weighs in on whether dining in tents, igloos and greenhouses is safer than eating indoors.



Last week, Dr. Arwady, while answering questions online, said contact tracing data since August shows 64% of people who tested positive had been to a bar or restaurant in the two weeks before diagnosis.
