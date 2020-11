COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on city's coronavirus response

EMBED >More News Videos Facing another shutdown that could cause permanent closures, restaurant and bar owners are demanding public officials prove they're causing the spike in COVID-19 cases.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.The mayor will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.The update comes nearly one week after new restrictions on restaurants and bars took effect in the city. Those same restrictions are now in place across Illinois due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.As part of the restrictions, indoor service for bars and restaurants is banned and outdoor service must end by 11 p.m.Bars and restaurants can sell alcohol until 11 p.m. and alcohol can be sold at liquor stores and grocery stores until 9 p.m.Last week, Dr. Arwady, while answering questions online, said contact tracing data since August shows 64% of people who tested positive had been to a bar or restaurant in the two weeks before diagnosis.