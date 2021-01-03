Chicago-area blood donations needed as winter months, COVID-19 pandemic can lead to shortage

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
That need is met with donations from everyday people, and by large-scale efforts such as the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive.
Celena Roldan, the regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Illinois, and Dr. Kyle Mack, a pediatric hematologist with Lurie Children's Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago's Our Chicago segment Sunday to talk about the need for blood donations.
Roldan said there is typically a blood donation shortage in the winter months, so it's very important for donors to come out.