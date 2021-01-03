our chicago

Chicago-area blood donations needed as winter months, COVID-19 pandemic can lead to shortage

Specialists from Red Cross, Lurie Children's Hospital discuss need
By Kay Cesinger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The need for blood donations hasn't eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

That need is met with donations from everyday people, and by large-scale efforts such as the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive.

Celena Roldan, the regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Illinois, and Dr. Kyle Mack, a pediatric hematologist with Lurie Children's Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago's Our Chicago segment Sunday to talk about the need for blood donations.

Roldan said there is typically a blood donation shortage in the winter months, so it's very important for donors to come out.
