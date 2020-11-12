coronavirus chicago

Chicago COVID-19 : Mayor Lori Lightfoot to update city's coronavirus response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Thursday as cases continue to surge in the city and state.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by other city leaders for the update, which could include a tightening of restrictions.

The city update comes as Illinois public health officials have urged people to stay home as much as possible over the next three weeks. On Wednesday, officials reported 12,657 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths

The test positivity rate, which is positive tests over total tests, jumped to 13.6%.

For the next three weeks, the state is asking people to work from home, if possible, participate in essential activities only, such as buying groceries and medicine and limit travel and gatherings, including for Thanksgiving.

Higher demand for carryout food during the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to more plastic waste, just as the city of Chicago was beginning to make strides in waste reduction.



"We need this because our healthcare system are becoming overloaded very quickly," said Dr. Susan Bleasdale, medical director for infection prevention at UI Health. "Likely, this is going to be even worse than we saw in March or April."
The new recommendations to limit activity outside the home come as new restrictions on restaurants and bars have taken effect in DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties.

"Local governments right now, if they are not imposing new mitigations and enforcing the ones that are already in place, they are doing it wrong," said Governor JB Pritzker.


In Chicago, there is a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and some restaurants have asked Mayor Lightfoot to allow them to reopen.

With deaths rising sharply, refrigerated trailers have been redeployed to some hospitals in Cook County by the medical examiner's office.

"It's something that we did during the first surge and they were definitely utilized unfortunately," said Natalie Derevyanny, Cook County Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson. "We anticipate that they will need to be utilized during this surge as well."
