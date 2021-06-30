I-Team

FEMA COVID funeral reimbursement funds requirements simplified to help families get money faster

By ABC7Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

More COVID funeral reimbursement funds available to Chicago families

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is implementing changes to make it easier for families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 to get funeral assistance.

Up to $9,000 are available from the federal government to help cover funeral expenses. But families must provide documentation in order to access it.


The former policy said the death certificate itself had to say the cause of death was related to COVID, or it had to be amended. Now FEMA says it will also allow applicants to submit a letter or statement from the medical examiner or the death certificate's certifying official confirming the death was COVID-19 related.

This will allow families to avoid the process and delay associated with amending a death certificate.


For more information on how to get funeral assistance from FEMA, watch the I-Team's previous full report.

Please note: This video in this article is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeillinoisfemacoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisi teamconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
ISP working to reduce FOID, CCL backlogs
Phishing scammers target IL Secretary of State, IDES
Drum magazines bring throwback threat to Chicago gun violence
Home improvement scam warning amid high demand
TOP STORIES
Bill Cosby's conviction overturned; He'll leave prison
Tourist captures moments before FL condo collapse
CPD officer charged with wire fraud, theft: court records
Jonathan Toews reveals he had chronic immune response syndrome
Elderly woman's body found in Gold Coast man's car in Morris: police
Illinois reports 259 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Bill Cosby's trail of sex attacks passed through Chicago
Show More
Morris evacuation into 2nd day, as paper mill fire spews toxic smoke
4 more bodies found in FL condo rubble; at least 16 dead
1 killed after 2 semis crash on I-294 south of I-55
Actor Allison Mack sentenced in NXIVM sex slave case
Violent Blue Island carjacking caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News