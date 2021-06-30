FEMA COVID funeral reimbursement funds requirements simplified to help families get money faster

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is implementing changes to make it easier for families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 to get funeral assistance.
Up to $9,000 are available from the federal government to help cover funeral expenses. But families must provide documentation in order to access it.
The former policy said the death certificate itself had to say the cause of death was related to COVID, or it had to be amended. Now FEMA says it will also allow applicants to submit a letter or statement from the medical examiner or the death certificate's certifying official confirming the death was COVID-19 related.
This will allow families to avoid the process and delay associated with amending a death certificate.
